Thailand-EU FTA and Schengen visa exemption talks

Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs, received an introductory call from H.E. Mr. David Daly, Ambassador of the EU to Thailand on 9 April 2024.

Both sides discussed Thailand-EU relations and ways forward for bilateral cooperation, including the expedition of the Thailand-EU FTA negotiations, just and fair green transition, Schengen visa waiver, and more frequent exchange of high-level visits, among others.







Both sides prepared for the 17th Thai-EU Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) to be held on 4 June 2024 in Bangkok to review and set the direction of Thailand-EU relations in accordance with the Thailand-EU Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA). Both Thai and EU sides reiterated the importance of dialogue and communication, especially on combatting IUU fishing and providing capacity-building and know-how to help Thai entrepreneurs better adapt to the EU green measures. (MFA)















































