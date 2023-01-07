Thailand guarantees equal treatment for all foreign visitors

The Ministry of Public Health has prepared measures to prevent COVID-19 as Thailand welcomes more tourists.

And it confirmed that tourists from all countries are treated the same.

All travelers are required to have had at least two doses of vaccination and to have health insurance covering COVID-19 treatment.







For visitors to Thailand, self-protection is strongly recommended, following Universal Prevention measures, such as wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, and taking an ATK test if they have symptoms. (PRD)























