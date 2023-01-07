Thailand guarantees equal treatment for all foreign visitors

By Pattaya Mail
0
2465
All travelers are required to have had at least two doses of vaccination and to have health insurance covering COVID-19 treatment.

The Ministry of Public Health has prepared measures to prevent COVID-19 as Thailand welcomes more tourists.
And it confirmed that tourists from all countries are treated the same.

All travelers are required to have had at least two doses of vaccination and to have health insurance covering COVID-19 treatment.



For visitors to Thailand, self-protection is strongly recommended, following Universal Prevention measures, such as wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, and taking an ATK test if they have symptoms. (PRD)





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here