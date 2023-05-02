Thailand rolls out annual COVID vaccine as new cases increase since Songkran holidays

The Ministry of Public Health has officially approved an annual vaccination approach for COVID-19, similar to flu shots.

The National Communicable Diseases Committee, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, approved this approach at a recent meeting. The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 will continue to prioritize high-risk groups, such as the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, children and people at higher risk of contraction due to their occupation.







The Ministry of Public Health is encouraging those who have not received a COVID booster dose to get the annual jab, especially as new cases of the virus have increased since the Songkran holidays.

The general public can voluntarily receive the annual boosters to reduce the risk of developing severe complications after contracting the virus. According to the health minister, Thailand now has sufficient supplies of COVID vaccines, which have been medically proven to be safe for administering alongside influenza vaccines.







The Ministry of Public Health has instructed the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to support the co-administration of both vaccines. The dual vaccination campaign will be considered at an NHSO meeting and is expected to officially launch on May 3. (NNT)
















