China and Thailand discuss future of panda program

China and Thailand are discussing the future of their giant panda cooperation program, following a memorial event for Lin Hui, a beloved 21-year-old giant panda who passed away recently at Chiang Mai Zoo.

The Chinese Consul General in Chiang Mai province, Wu Zhiwu, praised progress made by both countries over the past two decades, which has included work on giant panda rearing, breeding, disease control and education for the public.







The memorial event, held in Chiang Mai, was attended by members of the Chinese Consulate General, the governor of Chiang Mai, the zoo’s director and individuals from various sectors in the city. Visitors left white flowers and notes of condolences on a message wall, while a large photo of Lin Hui was on display along with life-size cutouts of the giant panda.

Lin Hui had been an important symbol of goodwill between China and Thailand, having arrived at Chiang Mai Zoo in 2003 on loan with her mate. She was also the mother of Lin Bing, Thailand’s first giant panda cub, born in 2009. Despite Lin Hui’s passing, both countries expressed their appreciation for the program’s success and pledged to continue their collaboration on giant panda conservation efforts.







Chiang Mai Zoo Director Wuthichai Muangman expressed his sadness at the loss of Lin Hui and her importance as a symbol of the close relationship between China and Thailand. He also made clear his gratitude for China’s support and understanding of the cooperation program.

The passing of Lin Hui marks the end of an era, as she was the only remaining giant panda in Thailand following the return of Lin Bing to China in 2011 and the death of her mate, Chuang Chuang, in 2019. However, both countries remain committed to the continuation of their giant panda cooperation program. (NNT)















