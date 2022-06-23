Thailand reviews new cannabis and hemp bill to regulate household cultivation

A new cannabis and hemp bill being reviewed by a House committee would limit to ten the number of cannabis plants a household could cultivate and require large-scale cannabis growers to pay a progressive tax to the government.







Panthep Puapongpan, a spokesperson for the committee, said the majority of committee members agreed to limit the number of permitted household cannabis plants in order to reduce the potential for abuse following the recent decriminalization of the herb.





The bill also specifies that growers with less than 5 rai of land will be subject to the lowest taxes, whereas those with larger plots will be subject to a more rigorous application process and higher taxes.

Those who cultivate cannabis and hemp for medical purposes will be considered small-scale plantation operators and subject to the same regulations upon the bill’s enactment.



Approximately 900,000 individuals have already registered with the government to cultivate cannabis at home. (NNT)

































