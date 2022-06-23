Thai government to distribute cannabis extract test kits to ensure public safety

The Department of Medical Sciences will provide free cannabis test kits to consumers and businesses to ensure that their cannabis extracts comply with government regulations.

Despite the removal of cannabis from the narcotics list, Thai authorities still consider extracts containing more than 0.2 percent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be narcotics.







According to the department’s director-general Dr. Supakit Sirilak, 15,000 test kits will be distributed to the public to determine whether the cannabis extract in their possession exceeds legal limits.

Dr. Supakit said that these “Test Kann” kits are easy to use and can provide results within 15 minutes. If THC exceeds 0.2 percent, only one red-purple bar will appear on the test kit, while two red-purple bars indicate that THC does not exceed 0.2 percent. Extracts found with THC of more than 0.2 percent will then be sent to laboratories for further testing.





The director-general said the aim of these distributions is to ensure that people have safe access to cannabis. He stated that the department is prepared to hand over test kit technology to private organizations, allowing the public easier access to test kits at a lower cost. Officials are currently determining which groups should be prioritized for free distribution and the precise date for the allocation of these test kits. (NNT)

































