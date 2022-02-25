Thailand reveals updates for developments of home-grown Covid-19 vaccines

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has updated the public on the progress of Covid-19 vaccine developments in Thailand.

CCSA Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin has disclosed the progress of vaccines currently being developed in the country. The vaccines development revealed were the Chula-Cov19 vaccine and HXP-GPOVac.



The Chula-Cov19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine, is being developed by Chulalongkorn University. The vaccine, according to the developers, can be produced swiftly, does not require a large facility for production, and is more adaptable for storage and administration. Its development is currently in its second-phase clinical test and is expected to be registered in 2022.







The HXP-GPOVac is an inactivated vaccine currently in development by The Government Pharmacy Organisation (GPO). Its development is currently in its second phase. The advantages of this vaccine are that the GPO facilities can produce it without needing reinvestment. Its development is also supported by Programme for Appropriate for Technology in Health (PATH), an international nonprofit organization. Phase three of the vaccine’s development is expected to finish in the third quarter of this year.



The CCSA said that there are currently 20 Covid-19 vaccines in the development pipeline in Thailand. Four vaccines are currently in clinical trials which are Chula-Cov19, HXP-GPOVac, Baiya SARS-CoV-2 Vax, and the Covigen vaccine. (NNT)

































