Thailand not included in US’s Notorious Markets List

Authorities said Thailand will remain committed to combating intellectual property (IP) infringement, after the country was excluded from the Notorious Markets List announced recently by the United States.

The reports of the Office of the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) “2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy” were recently released. The list has identified 42 online 35 physical markets that allegedly engage in or support major trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.



Director-general of the Intellectual Property Department Vuttikrai Leewiraphan stated that the U.S has recently announced it will exclude Thailand from its Notorious Markets List both for physical and online markets. This is the first time in four years that the US has not discovered any notorious markets in Thailand, either physical or online, that sell counterfeit and pirated products.







The Director-general attributed the accomplishment to authorities working hard to combat counterfeit and pirated goods. He believes the report would boost the country’s reputation, attract investment, and motivate business owners to invest in innovation and technology.



Last month, the department inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with online shopping operators to prevent online infringements that might damage economic growth, commerce, and investment while decreasing consumer trust in online trading. The department is also negotiating an MoU with ad agencies to assure that they would not promote providers who exploit pirated movies, music, and drama series via online channels. (NNT)

































