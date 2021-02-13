Thailand reveals plans for first 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health has prepared a plan to distribute the first batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine with 200,000 doses intended for Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, the four provinces of the East and Tak.







Deputy Director of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Sopon Iamsirithaworn explained that data from each area will be used to decide how the initial batch of vaccines should be administered.

The National Vaccine Commission has drafted a plan for the 2 million doses. The first batch is to go to the highest control areas such as Samut Sakhon, which is to receive 820,000 doses divided among 8,000 medical workers, 6,000 at-risk officials, 36,000 chronically ill, 150,000 seniors above the age of 60 and 210,000 members of the workforce.







Another 800,000 doses will be sent to Bangkok for 40,000 targeted individuals; 26,000 doses will go to Nonthaburi for 13,000 people; 26,000 doses will go to Pathumthani for 13,000 people; 28,000 doses will go to 14,000 people; 18,000 doses will go to Rayong for 9,000 people; 28,000 doses will go to Chonburi for 14,000 people; 16,000 doses will go to Chantaburi for 8,000 people; 12,000 doses will go to Trat for 6,000 people and 160,000 doses will go to Tak for 80,000 people.

Deputy Minister of Public Health Sathit Pitutecha meanwhile has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on “Vaccinations for the Heart in Communities across Thailand” that was drafted in response to the discovery that 500-600,000 Thais commit suicide due to stress each year, with 700,000 cases taking place in 2020.







Using the Mental Health Check In system, the health ministry found that following the onset of COVID-19, high stress among the public has risen by 6.25 percent. Risk of depression has increased 7.85 percent and mental fatigue has risen 6.93 percent. The office is concerned that prolonged stress will lead to long term mental issues in Thai citizens. (NNT)











