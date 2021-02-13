Thai PM thanks public for tip offs on casinos and illegal migration

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has thanked citizens for their cooperation in providing reports on gambling dens and illegal border crossings, which have led to legal action.







Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri has relayed thanks from Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha for tip offs of illegal activity reported to the 1111 hotline. Reports of gambling dens and illegal migration have led to legal action, with 253 cases of gambling initiated between January 7 and February 9, 17 of which have been concluded.







A total 38 cases of illegal border crossings were started during the period with two concluded. Another 200 cases were launched due to violation of the emergency decree with 40 concluded and seven arrests. Of these cases, 20 people were found at fault. The PM applauded those making reports, noting they were not only combatting crime but the spread of COVID-19.







The spokesperson added other measures are being implemented against the virus as the nation prepares for vaccinations. These include the establishment of field hospitals, quarantine sites and strict enforcement of relevant laws. Citizens can continue to file reports on the 24 hour 1111 hotline, at PO Box 1111, www.1111.go.th, the PSC1111 application or 1111 public service centers. (NNT)











