Thailand retains rank as world’s top Durian exporter

Thailand was the world’s biggest exporter of fresh durian fruits with the record export value of US$934.9 million in May, up by 95.3% year-on-year, according to Kasikorn Research Center.

The center said that despite Thai economic slowdown, the country recorded export increases in many product items including durian.







The research center reported that in May Thailand’s durian export to China, which is a major market, soared by 130.9%. It expected durian export to grow by 35-40% this year with the total export value of US$2.8-2.9 billion. Durian would become a new cash crop ranking second after natural rubber and replacing cassava products, the center said.







Thai durian’s popularity was rising in foreign markets. In short term, it would have a bright future due to increasing plantations and yields, the center said.

Although neighboring countries were promoting their durian fruits in overseas markets, their productivity remained low. It would take at least 4-5 years for them to be able to raise their durian yields considerably, Kasikorn Research Center said. (TNA)



















