Checkpoints set up on Bangkok’s outbound roads

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in cooperation with the military and the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has set up six checkpoints on the capital’s outbound roads, to prevent construction workers leaving the capital for their home provinces.







BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said the move is in compliance with a Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) order, to ban movement of workers from construction sites and their dormitories in Bangkok and five neighboring provinces for 30 days from June 28, to prevent COVID-19 spreading to other provinces.







Staff from the BMA’s department of law enforcement and district offices will work with the metropolitan police and CCSA-assigned soldiers to man the checkpoints on Vibhavadi highway, Suwinthawong Road, Bang Na-Trat highway, Boromratchachonnani Road, Phet Kasem Road and Phra Ram 2 road.



Ms. Silapasuay said the BMA’s Department of Public Works will coordinate with owners of construction projects to cease construction, seal off worker dormitories and ban the movement of workers, while the Department of Health will support the Ministry of Labor in active case-finding at the dormitories and at construction sites. (NNT)



















