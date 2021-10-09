Thailand resumes subsidy campaigns for hotel bookings and domestic trips

The government’s promotional campaigns for domestic travels officially resumed, allowing eligible persons to book their hotel stays and tour packages at a subsidized rate. The government hopes these campaigns will help stimulate domestic travels towards the end of this year alongside the reopening of certain provinces, starting this November.







Thai citizens can now book their hotel stays at a subsidized rate with the We Travel Together campaign from today to 31 January.

Introduced in 2020, the We Travel Together campaign provides subsidies for bookings at participating hotels and accommodations, encouraging people to travel more within Thailand while paying less.



For the current Phase 3 of the campaign, the government will provide a 40% subsidy for nightly accommodation rates, with a maximum subsidized amount capped at 3,000 baht per room per night.

Each person is entitled to up to 15 rooms or 15 nights, with the eligible stay period starting from 15 October 2021 to 31 January 2022. All eligible bookings must be made by 23 October.

People leveraging these benefits will also receive daily coupons at 600 baht for each night of stay, which can be used for food purchases and admission fees at tourism attractions.

People booking their stay at one of the designated tourism provinces will also be eligible for a 40% airfare refund, with the refund amount capped at 3,000 baht. Each individual booking comes with the airfare benefits for 2 passengers per room, with a maximum cap of 30 passengers.







People who participated in the previous phases of this campaign can check for their remaining benefits and booking slots on the government’s Pao Tang application. Those who have yet to participate before can register on the campaign’s website.

The general public can also start booking their tour packages at a subsidized rate as part of the Tour Thai campaign from now until 31 January. Bookings can be made directly with tour operators.







Tour bookings are limited to 1 package per person only. The government will be subsidizing 40% of the package price, or up to 5,000 baht. Payments must be made by customers 7 days in advance. The subsidy is only available for the first 1 million packages booked.

The Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the two campaigns would help stimulate domestic tourism towards the end of this year and early 2022, in line with the resumption of flights to more domestic routes.







The government is currently planning to open more provinces for tourism from 1 November, in an attempt to draw in more cash flow for the tourism industry. Provinces now planned for the November 1st reopening include Bangkok, Prachuab Khiri Khan, Petchaburi, Chonburi, and Chiang Mai. (NNT)



























