Thai Opposition MPs to submit motion for general debate in November

The House speaker has indicated that opposition MPs’ plan to submit a motion for a general debate without voting is legitimate, although the debate would be limited to the Opposition presenting its views and giving suggestions to the government. Meanwhile, the head of the Democrat Party asserted he held no objections to the Opposition’s motion.







House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said he has not been informed whether the government would request an extraordinary session for Parliament to continue vetting the Communicable Disease Bill. He noted that just three weeks remain until Parliament convenes its ordinary session. Addressing the opposition’s planned motion for a general debate, Mr. Chuan said the debate may commence but without voting, the proceedings would be limited to the Opposition providing its views and making suggestions to the government.



Jurin Laksanawisit, the head of the Democrat Party, said he has no objections to the Opposition’s a motion for a general debate without voting. He said this was expected of a parliamentary democracy.







Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party MP Jirayu Huangsap asserted that once Parliament’s ordinary session starts on November 1, his party will convene a meeting to determine submitting a motion for a general debate without voting. Points to be decided include whether to call the debate on the entire Cabinet or limit it to individuals. (NNT)



























