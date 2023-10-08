MOU signed to enhance healthcare with AI screening

Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry and the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) have joined forces with AstraZeneca (Thailand) to advance digital healthcare solutions within the country’s public health system. Their primary focus is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology for early detection of lung cancer, with intentions to expand this approach to various other cancer screenings in hospitals across Thailand, benefiting more than one million individuals.







Thailand’s public healthcare system confronts challenges like a shortage of medical personnel, an aging population, and the emergence of new diseases, which have become even more evident during the recent pandemic. This highlights the global need to revamp public healthcare systems, with AI technology playing a crucial role in this transformation. AI can streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance accuracy, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for Thai citizens.

The government’s objective is to broaden healthcare services in remote areas and hospitals, making health check-ups more accessible and affordable. This initiative aims to offer comprehensive support to all segments of society.







Depa, in collaboration with AstraZeneca (Thailand) since 2021, has been actively working to develop the digital healthcare industry and innovation. Their prior project, ‘Don’t wait, Get Checked,’ achieved significant success.

This partnership will not only strengthen Thailand’s public health system but also promote the adoption of AI for early lung cancer screening, with plans to expand these innovations to other cancer screenings and prognosis assessments. (NNT)













