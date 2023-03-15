Thailand requests Cambodia to lower its 28-million baht fee for SEA Games broadcast rights

Negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia over the broadcast rights fee for the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games have commenced, with both sides hoping to reach a deal that benefits one another.

Chaipak Siriwat, Vice Chairman of the SEA Games Federation Council, is leading the Thai delegation in Phnom Penh, where they will meet with representatives of the Sports Authority of Thailand to discuss the issue. Thailand has requested that Cambodia lower its 28-million baht fee for the broadcast rights, insisting that it is too high. Cambodia has meanwhile said that the fee is based on market value in Thailand.







The SEA Games, set to begin in May, will be broadcast live and are considered a “Must Have” category by Thai regulators. This means the games must be broadcast free of charge for public viewing. The Sports Authority of Thailand is now seeking funding from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.







In addition to the negotiations over the broadcast rights fee, Chaipak announced that the council has agreed to amend the SEA Games Charter to limit the number of local sports that can be included in the games. The aim is to prevent the host nation from gaining an unfair advantage by including too many of its own sports.

Chaipak added that Thailand and Cambodia are optimistic about reaching a positive outcome from the negotiations while remaining committed to ensuring that the upcoming SEA Games are a success for all participating nations. (NNT)



























