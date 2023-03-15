Krabi is star location in ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

The southern province of Krabi is featuring in the final two episodes of season 27 of ABC’s hit reality series “The Bachelor,” including the highly anticipated finale, announced the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The episodes featuring Krabi will air on 20 and 27 March, 2023, on ABC and be available to stream the next day on Hulu. They will see the star of the show – the newest Bachelor, Zach Shallcross – call Krabi home for the week.







Mr. Santi Sawangcharoen, TAT New York Office Director and TAT Toronto Office Acting Director, said "Krabi being featured prominently in ABC's The Bachelor underscores how Thailand is a top destination for romantic travel. Krabi itself is no stranger to proposals, destination weddings and honeymoons, and its appearance in the series will raise further awareness that Thailand has fully re-opened to tourism and now is a wonderful time to visit and explore the natural beauty, luxury accommodations, and idyllic offerings."







Krabi’s appearance as a location in ABC’s “The Bachelor” will prove valuable in helping to promote the TAT’s ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign to the US market, and in positioning Thailand as a preferred holiday destination in Southeast Asia for American travellers.

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.







About “The Bachelor”

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelor," one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes? "The Bachelor" is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric, Peter Geist, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are the executive producers. More information on "The Bachelor" can be found at https://www.dgepress.com/abc/shows/the-bachelor/. (TAT)




























