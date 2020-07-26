Thailand reports stolen ancient manuscripts remain intact

Ancient folding-book manuscripts that were returned from Khon Kaen and Lampang provinces after being stolen remained intact.







Local officials and senior monk Phrakhru Hem Jetiyapiban who is an expert in ancient paper manuscripts in Nakhon Si Thammarat examined the manuscripts returned in three boxes from KhonKaen and two boxes from Lampang. The examination took place at Wat Phra Mahathat.



Phrakhru Hem wore gloves and carefully examined the manuscripts. Those returned from Khon Kaen appeared in perfect conditions.

Nakhon Si Thammarat police chief Pol Maj Gen Sonthichai Awatanakulthep said police were informed of the theft at the Arts and Culture Centre of Nakhon Si Thammarat Rajabhat University on July 1 and interrogators and forensic science police would collect evidence from the returned objects. There were initially three suspects and police would seek warrants for their arrest, he said.

He said 309 registered manuscripts were stolen and the number of stolen but unregistered manuscripts remained unknown. (TNA)











