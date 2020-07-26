5.5 million baht compensation for COVID-infected air passengers

Emirates has announced to pay up to 150,000 euros or about 5.5 million baht for treatment and 100 euros or 3,687 baht per day of quarantine for any of its passengers who are infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 on its flights.







Emirates Group chief executive officer Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said after many countries had opened their borders, people wanted to travel and needed confidence for their trips.







Emirates was the first airline to subsidize the costs of treatment and quarantine for worldwide passengers. Despite additional investment, the airline prioritized its passengers and believed customers would welcome the measure, he said.

The measure will be valid for passengers who travel from now until Oct 31. On the last day of the promotion, flights must either start before Oct 31 or reach destinations within that day. Customers will be so insured on 31 following days after their flights with Emirates.

Passengers do not have to file any document to obtain the privilege and can also reject it. Those who contract COVID-19 can file their claims at www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance. (TNA)











