Tourists flock into Phuket on long weekend

Tourism on the southern island was booming because many tourists were visiting it on this long weekend, according to the president of the Southern Chapter of the Thai Hotel Association.







Kongsak Khupongsakorn said people responded well to tourism stimulus measures of the government but he would like the government to quickly approve hotels’ participation into its tourism promotional campaign.







Many hotels were waiting for the approval although they had filed their application on July 1. They missed opportunities during the long weekend from July 25 to 28, he said.

Mr Kongsak also said despite high room rates, Phuket remained popular among tourists because there are all levels of room rates to serve them.

Occupancy rates are good this weekend. Some hotels were fully booked, he said.

“Promotions of hotels are effective. Thai people still like to visit Phuket. At least 300 hotels have reopened here. More will follow suit,” Mr Kongsak said. (TNA)











