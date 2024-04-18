Thailand reports significant progress in tackling issue of informal debt among citizens

Suttipong Juljarern, Permanent Secretary for Interior, has reported significant progress in tackling the issue of informal debt among citizens.

He revealed that the Ministry of Interior has successfully mediated debts for nearly 47,000 individuals, resolving approximately 27,500 cases and reducing debts by over 1.062 billion baht.







Suttipong stressed that the mediation process facilitates debt resolution between creditors and debtors without the need for court proceedings, which saves both budget and time associated with legal actions. He pointed out that, in Ayutthaya province, for instance, an additional 14 creditor-debtor pairs were invited to mediation, all of which were successfully resolved.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior is urging provinces that have not yet fully addressed informal debt issues to intensify their efforts by working closely with network agencies. The objective is to ensure a rapid and fair resolution of these debt issues.







The Department of Provincial Administration has achieved a 100% success rate in bringing creditors and debtors to the mediation process in several key provinces.

This highlights the government’s dedication to intensively addressing the informal debt problem. Such policies have effectively reduced the debt burden for citizens and paved the way for sustainable financial success. (NNT)





































