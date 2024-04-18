Bangladesh PM to visit Thailand April 24 -29

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, will pay an official visit to Thailand from 24 -29 April 2024. During the visit, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will witness the signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding. The Thai premier will also host a luncheon in honor of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her delegation at the Government House.







This visit will be the first visit to Thailand by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh since 2002. It will be an opportunity for both sides to meet and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in multiple areas, especially the commencement of Free Trade Agreement negotiations which will help to expand trade and increase export opportunities. Thailand and Bangladesh will also explore possibilities to deepen collaboration in development cooperation, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people ties.







In addition, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will also attend the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and will have a bilateral meeting with Mrs. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of UNESCAP. (NNT)





































