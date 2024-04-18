Thai entrepreneurs prepare for new law in Spain on recycled plastic

The Ministry of Commerce has instructed the Department of International Trade Promotion to explore trade opportunities and prepare Thai entrepreneurs for a new law in Spain.

This law mandates that beverage bottle caps remain attached to the bottles to reduce plastic waste, aligning with the European Union’s standards for sustainable production.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, announced that the local initiative aims to comply with these EU standards, which take effect from July 3rd this year and will impact Thailand's beverage exports.







The new regulation is part of the European Union’s broader green measures designed to minimize the environmental impacts of plastic products. Starting next year, PET bottles will be required to contain at least 25% recycled plastic, a requirement that will increase to 30% by 2030. These measures are part of the EU’s commitment to sustainable development.

The adaptation by consumers and businesses in Spain will provide a benchmark for Thai entrepreneurs, who must prepare to meet these new standards. Additionally, producers are encouraged to innovate their packaging solutions, such as designing caps that remain attached to bottles and using alternative materials to decrease plastic usage.







Furthermore, Spain’s policy includes a tax on single-use plastic packaging to promote the use of more sustainable materials.

Furthermore, Spain's policy includes a tax on single-use plastic packaging to promote the use of more sustainable materials.

These policies are responses to the growing demand for environmentally friendly products and highlight the urgent need for businesses to adapt quickly to the EU's evolving regulations, which are crucial for maintaining a lead in sustainable international trade.






































