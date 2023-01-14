Thailand reports over 1,500 cybercrime arrests in 2022

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has reported that more than 1,500 people were arrested for online fraud and gambling in 2022.

The annual statistics on cybercrime were disclosed during the Cybercrime Control Committee's meeting on Wednesday. The report detailed 1,570 arrests, with 166 suspects reported to be involved in call center scams, 461 cases involving illegal online gambling websites, 270 cases involving online trading fraud, and more.







118,530 sim cards were confiscated for phishing calls or messages, while 58,463 bank accounts were opened illegally for cybercrime uses. Authorities have reported closing around 6,024 illegal URLs which are mostly related to opening illegal online gambling or anti-monarchy websites.







Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn expressed his concerns in regard to these figures, noting that Thai gamblers tend to gamble on foreign websites since gambling is considered legal in neighboring countries. He stressed that these actions would have a negative impact on Thailand's society and economy. (NNT)


































