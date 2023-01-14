Thai PM meets with Special Envoy of the Government of Japan for National Reconciliation in Myanmar

By Pattaya Mail
0
476
Mr. Sasakawa Yohei, Special Envoy of the Government of Japan for National Reconciliation in Myanmar and chairman of The Nippon Foundation, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his visit to Thailand.

At the Government House, Mr. Sasakawa Yohei, Special Envoy of the Government of Japan for National Reconciliation in Myanmar and chairman of The Nippon Foundation, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his visit to Thailand. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:



The Prime Minister and Mr. Sasakawa constructively exchanged view on the Myanmar situation, and agreed on the non-violence. Both parties also came to terms to support peaceful resolution for peace and reconciliation. (PRD)





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here