Thailand reports only 1.5% of inoculated people see adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccine

BANGKOK – Very few people who have been inoculated against Covid-19 in the five days have had adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, Director of the Bureau of Mental Health Strategy under the Department of Disease Control, revealed that 17,697 people had received the Covid-19 vaccination from February 28 to March 4. He urged those who had been vaccinated to abstain from alcohol for at least three days.







During the five days since Covid-19 vaccination began, only 270 people or 1.5 per cent of the total vaccinated people have had adverse reactions, 24 per cent reported pain and swelling in the injected area, 15 per cent had nausea, 13 per cent dizziness and 8 per cent muscle ache. (NNT)













