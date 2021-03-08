Thai doctor advises to observe side-effects after vaccination for 30 minutes before leaving hospital

BANGKOK – People inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine must observe themselves for 30 minutes after the vaccination as the side-effects could be mild or severe. Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Kankawinpong said the vaccine had been distributed to 13 provinces, and injected continually to people in risk group – elders, medical personnel and those with serious diseases.

He urged people to observe themselves after the vaccination. Normally, 15 minutes of observation is advised, but the Ministry of Public Health has urged people to observe for 30 minutes before leaving the hospital or continuing their work.







Dr Opas explained that mild side-effects include low fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, weakness and pain in the injected area. These effects normally lasted one to two days. Severe effects are high fever, difficulty in breathing, severe headache, twisted mouth, weak muscles, rash, vomiting more than five times and even becoming unconscious. (NNT)













