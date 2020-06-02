Thailand reports one more Covid-19 case, one more death, 80 years old with asthma

BANGKOK – Thailand reported one new coronavirus case and one more death on Tuesday.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new numbers brought the total cases in the country to 3,083 and the death toll to 58.







There are 2,966 patients who have recovered and 59 patients are being treated in hospitals, he added.

The new case is a 32-year-old student, who returned from Saudi Arabia. He entered the kingdom through the Padang Besar border checkpoint and was placed under state quarantine in Songkhla province. He had a fever and running nose and tested positive to COvid-19 on May 31.

The new death is a 80-year-old man, who had asthma and was treated at Su-ngai Kolok Hospital for a surgery. He had close contact with a Covid-19 patient while being in the hospital. (TNA)











