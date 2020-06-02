Thailand’s cancelled Songkran festival to add holidays in July

BANGKOK – The cabinet discussed the effects of the third phase of business resumption while the culture minister planned long holidays in lieu of the Songkran holiday cancelled in April.







The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today considered the results of the latest round of business resumption that started yesterday and discussed measures for the next phase of business and activity resumption.

On the same occasion, the National Office of Buddhism sought a budget to help Buddhist temples affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said holidays in lieu of the postponed Songkran festival could fall on July 7-9 following the long weekend on July 4-6 related to the Asalha Puja Day or be scheduled in late July close to the birthday of His Majesty the King. Concerned officials would discuss the matter on Friday.

Besides, he would propose that a film crew be allowed to increase its members to 80 and foreign film crews be allowed to pay visits. (TNA)












