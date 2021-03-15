Thailand reports more patients with positive outcome from cannabis treatment

About 74% of patients who sought treatment at 758 clinics nationwide that are licensed to prescribe medical marijuana products have reported a positive outcome following their appointments.



Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said during a visit to a clinic at Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna in Nan that the results affirmed the ministry’s stance in promoting the use of cannabis as an alternative medical treatment. For some patients, the treatment worked well.







He said cannabis-based concoctions have been prescribed to treat patients with epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, as well as pain associated with cancers and other chronic illnesses.

The Public Health Ministry has so far authorized 758 clinics across the country to provide cannabis-based treatments — 419 of which are traditional Thai medicine clinics, while the rest are general medical practices. (NNT)

















