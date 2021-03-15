Bangkok alert on new COVID-19 cluster at Bang Kae market

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed a new cluster of COVID-19 cases emerged at the Bang Kae market and blamed it on its crowded environment and the abuse of face masks.



Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Disease Control, said COVID-19 was spreading at the Bang Kae market and nearby markets where at least 1,000 people were staying at a time because the markets had low roofs and poor ventilation. Most vendors were Thais who employed migrants. Vendors wore face masks under their noses and the abuse of face masks helped spread the disease, he said.







New COVID-19 cases were found at the Bang Kae market and nearby markets thanks to the ongoing active case finding efforts by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

More mobile COVID-19 testing units would be deployed at a public park beside The Mall Bangkhae to test local people. Dr Opas advised the people who visited the six markets in Bang Kae district over the past 10 days to seek COVID-19 tests if they lost the senses of smell and taste. (TNA)













