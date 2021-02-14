Thailand reports latest details on imported cases currently in medical facilities

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand on Sunday:
* 24,405 people infected (+ 166 cases)
* 24,571 discharged from hospital (+931)
* 2,380 in hospital
* 80 deaths (+0)
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the latest imported cases are from:
Maldives – 1
Germany – 1
Russia – 3
United Arab of Emirates – 1
India – 3
Italy – 1
Pakistan – 1
Kazakhstan – 1
Tanzania – 8
Ghana – 2
Nigeria – 1
Egypt – 1
Mozambique- 2
United Kingdom – 1
Spain – 1
Total: 28
Domestic cases – 49
Proactive case finding in communities – 89