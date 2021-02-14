Thailand reports latest details on imported cases currently in medical facilities

Official COVID-19 update in Thailand on Sunday:

* 24,405 people infected (+ 166 cases)

* 24,571 discharged from hospital (+931)

* 2,380 in hospital

* 80 deaths (+0)







The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the latest imported cases are from:

Maldives – 1

Germany – 1

Russia – 3

United Arab of Emirates – 1

India – 3

Italy – 1

Pakistan – 1

Kazakhstan – 1

Tanzania – 8

Ghana – 2

Nigeria – 1

Egypt – 1

Mozambique- 2

United Kingdom – 1

Spain – 1

Total: 28

Domestic cases – 49

Proactive case finding in communities – 89











