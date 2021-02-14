Domestic cases update in Thailand on Sunday; Bangkok top on proactive case finding

Home Health & Wellbeing Domestic cases update in Thailand on Sunday; Bangkok top on proactive case...
Thailand reports latest details on imported cases currently in medical facilities
Official COVID-19 update in Thailand on Sunday: * 24,405 people infected (+ 166 cases) * 24,571 discharged from hospital (+931) * 2,380 in hospital * 80 deaths (+0) ...
Thailand logs 166 new Coronavirus cases while 2,380 being treated in hospitals
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in Thailand as of 14 February 2021, 11.30 Hrs. Stay safe.
Biker Grove Cycling Club’s Sunday ride takes cyclists on new route
On Sunday 14th February, the Biker Grove Cycling Club met at the Richmond in Soi Welcome. It was another good turnout with over ten...
Kachins protest Myanmar coup at Chiang Mai consulate
Burmese expats protested the military coup in their homeland at the Myanmar consulate in Chiang Mai. The immigrants, mostly from Kachin Province, presented four demands...