Thailand reports five people show mild side effects from Covid vaccine

BANGKOK – Five people, given a Covid –19 vaccine reported some side-effects, said Opas Karnkavinpong, Director-General of the Disease Control Department. None was serious.

Five recipients, four in Samut Sakhon and one on Samui Island experienced some undesirable after-effects of Covid vaccine shot.

Four had some soreness and swelling around the injection site after the first dose. The other, who is a medical professional had nausea and vomiting.







They were among 3,021 people, who were inoculated over the past two days.

The director –general said 116,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were distributed to 13 provinces and 3,021 people were vaccinated including 2,781 medical personnel and health volunteers, 133 officials, 21 people with health problems and 86 local people.

Thailand on Tuesday reported one more death and 42 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 26,073. The death toll rose to 84. (TNA)











