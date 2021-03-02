Bangkok prepares for summer storm March 2-4

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared for the summer storm from March 2-4 after the Meteorological Department alerted that Thailand would be under the storm’s influence due to the moderate high-pressure system from China over southern China.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said relevant agencies were preparing to deal with the situation, especially the health bureau, which will promote knowledge and advice to people about summer healthcare particularly in the risk group, including young children, the elderly, people with congenital disease, and those who work under the sun.







The Drainage Bureau has also prepared the drainage system to cope with the rain situation from the influence of the summer storm that may affect many Bangkok areas, including monitoring the rain situation and alerting people through various channels. (NNT)











