Thailand reports discovery of three new coronavirus sub-variants

Scientists in Thailand have detected the presence of new coronavirus sub-variants from the genomic surveillance of samples collected in the country.

The Center for Medical Genomics at Ramathibodi Hospital has reported the discovery of three new coronavirus sub-variants namely BF.7, BN.1, and BA.2.75.2.







Through genomic surveillance, the center detected 2 cases of BF.7, a case of BN.1, and 3 cases of BA.2.75.2. These three strains belong to the group of newer Omicron sub-variants that include BQ.1.1, BF.7. BA.2.3.30, BA.2.75.2, BN.1, and XBB.

According to the center, there are between 200 and 2,000 cases for each of these sub-variants reported in the GISAID database. Scientists around the world now expect the sub-variants from this group to overtake the BA.5 sub-variant as the dominant strains by the end of this year or early next year.







Many scientists expect the BF.7 or the BA.5.2.1.7 sub-variant to become the next dominant strain due to its increased ability to escape both immunity from vaccines and previous infections, as well as antibody treatments. This sub-variant has been spreading in North America, Europe, and Asia, with 2 cases detected in Thailand. (NNT)

































