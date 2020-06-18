Thailand reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, returnees from India and Saudi Arabia

Thailand reported six new Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases to 3,141 and no new deaths.

The recovery cases totaled 2,997 and 86 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remains at 58.







Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said all of the new cases were Thai returnees from overseas and were in state quarantine.

Five of the new infections were Thai students aged between 23-26 years old. They arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 12 and all were asymptomatic.

The other case was a 26-year-old woman, who returned from India on June and fell ill and had high fever on the following day. She tested positive to Covid-19 and is being treated at hospital in Chonburi. (TNA)











