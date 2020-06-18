Boxing events remain banned in Thailand

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) reiterated that boxing competitions remain banned and would resume after the Covid-19 prevention handbook and relevant measures are rolled out.







In response to reports of resumption of boxing matches on June 20, SAT governor, Kongsak Yodmanee said the SAT as a registrar still banned organizing boxing matches pending the work to prepare the release of the handbooks on the Covid-19 prevention guidelines and other related measures such as quarantine rules for boxers before and after a match.





The handbooks will be given to boxing rings and training camps.

Most importantly, the SAT must await a reopening order from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

He added that the CCSA relaxed restrictions to allow sports training resumption but the boxing stadium will remain closed.

If any boxing event is organized without the SAT permission, a legal action will be taken against the culprits. (TNA)











