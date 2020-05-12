Thailand reports 2 new Covid-19 infections

BANGKOK – Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, raising the total cases to 3,017.







The total recovery cases were recorded at 2,798. The death toll remains at 56.

The two new cases consist of a 19-year-old woman from Bangkok, who had close contact with a previous patient in her family.

The other case is a 51-year-old woman from Narathiwat, who had close contact with a confirmed case, the six-year-old boy reported among the new infections yesterday.

Prasit Wattanapa, dean of the faculty of medicine of Mahidol University is assessing the Covid-19 situation after the first phase of the relaxation of the disease control restrictions has been implemented for seven days.





He said it showed a positive sign with a slightly increase of the new cases in the daily rate tally however, the investigation procedures were needed to find how they had contracted the disease and in which areas the transmission had occurred.

The authorities have to remain vigilant as the second waves of the virus, reported in other countries were local transmission cases.

So far, he believed the second phase of the relaxations would be able to start as planned. (TNA)












