Thai PM to provide prompt assistance to drought-affected victims

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported on the ongoing drought disaster, following the several-month dry spell in several areas across the country, and ordered all concerned agencies to come up with immediate responses, i.e., excavating groundwater wells, seeking new water supplies, distributing consumption water, etc.







With regard to the plight of Nong Gao Village in Kalasin province which is encountering shortage of consumption water, the Prime Minister ordered Office of Groundwater Resources 4 in Khon Kaen province to investigate and expedite alleviation by excavating additional groundwater wells. He also enjoined concerned officials to provide relief to drought-affected victims in other areas in a pro-active and sustainable manner, while the people are called on to save and wisely use water. – May 10, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











