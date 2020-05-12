Thai stock investors’ confidence improves

BANGKOK – More Thai capital-market investors have positive views of the economy in the next three months, out of the confidence in government economic stimulus measures, according to the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO).







FETCO chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn has revealed the results of the Investor Confidence Index (ICI) survey in May.

He said the survey results showed that ICI increased by 42 percent to 80.40, compared with 56.7 in April.The ICI moved into the “neutral zone” after a three-month slump, he said.

Thai investors were encouraged by the government policies as well as the prospect for COVID-19 vaccine development, he said. (TNA)



















