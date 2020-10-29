Typhoon Molave approaching Thailand after battering Philippines and Vietnam

The permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives has ordered relevant organizations to prepare to cope with the possible impacts of Typhoon Molave, especially in flood-prone areas Oct 29-30.







Thongplew Kongjun made the order via a teleconference. He told the Royal Irrigation Department to well manage the amount of water at reservoirs. Full reservoirs must release water in the way that will have no or least impacts on people living downstream. Partly empty reservoirs must hold more water for the dry season.









Officials must reach victims of Typhoon Molave within 24 hours and help farmers minimize flood-related losses. Livestock development officials must stock feed and medicine and be ready for animal evacuation, he said.

Besides, the Department of Fisheries must warn fish farmers to protect their fish and advice crocodile farm owners to maintain their enclosures, Mr Thongplew said. (TNA)

