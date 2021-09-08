Thailand reopens schools under ‘Sandbox Safety Zone’ program

Thailand’s Ministry of Education is launching a ‘Sandbox Safety Zone in School’ program to reopen 68 schools across the country.

Education Ministry spokeswoman Kesthip Supawanich said schools taking part in the reopening include 20 schools of the Special Education Bureau, three from the Primary Education Area Office, one from the Secondary Education Service Area Office and 44 schools of the Office of the Private Education Commission.







She said the program has three conditions. The reopened schools must be boarding schools, the learning has to be voluntary and the schools’ readiness must be approved according to health measures. When teachers and students over 12 years of age have been vaccinated, teaching will consist of combined online and on-site classes.



Ms. Kesthip added that the schools must seek approval from parents and the provincial disease control committee and arrange isolation spaces and safety zones. The schools must also be inspected by the Education Ministry and Public Health Ministry and report their situation through the MOECOVID and Thai Stop COVID Plus applications. (NNT)



























