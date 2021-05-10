Thailand reopens museums and historical sites

Five types of learning centres nationwide under the Fine Arts Department were allowed to reopen as of May 10, in line with the easing of the COVID-19 measures in a number of provinces.

However, some historical sites or learning centres may remain closed in some provinces in line with the specific provincial orders. Also, reopening dates may vary depending on the situation in each province.







Across the country, learning centres under the Fine Arts Department include:

1. National museums

2. Historical parks

3. Archaeological sites registered with the Fine Arts Department

4. National libraries

5. National archives

Travelers are recommended to check in advance with each site regarding the opening date and time. When going outside, be reminded to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application. Kindly note that there is a nationwide mask mandate offenders are liable to a fine up to 20,000 Baht.







