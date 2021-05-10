109 African gemstone traders test COVID-19 positive in Chanthaburi

The Chanthaburi provincial public office said more than 109 gemstone traders, from Guinea, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Gambia in Africa, have tested positive for COVID-19 between May 6th and 9th in the province, although none carried the African or Indian variants of the virus.

Medical workers from hospitals and the provincial health office also set up a testing site at a Buddhist center, targeting 250 residents who came into contact with the African traders, while the traders must comply strictly with health measures and enter quarantine for at least 14 days.







Meanwhile, two new clusters of COVID-19 infections have been detected in Doi Saket and Mae Wang districts in Chiang Mai, where the virus was transmitted from family to friends, as local authorities were ramping up their testing campaign to limit the spread of the disease.







The communicable disease control unit, at the Chiang Mai public health office, said 26 new cases were reported in Chiang Mai on Saturday. They were attributed to the emergence of the Doi Saket and Mae Wang clusters. (NNT)























