Thailand provides humanitarian assistance to refugees from Myanmar

The Thai military has provided shelter and humanitarian assistance to more than 2,200 people who have fled the hostilities across the border in Myanmar.

Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich said the military has set up a safe zone, where those who cross the Salween River, which forms the natural border between Thailand and Myanmar, in Mae Hong Son, are being accommodated.







He said the area is under maximum control and has been declared off-limits to unauthorized persons, with strict health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Earlier, Mae Hong Son governor Sitthichai Jindaluang assured Katsunori Koike, a visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees protection officer, that the refugees have been given shelter, health assistance and other necessities as a humanitarian measure. (NNT)
























