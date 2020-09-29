Thailand reopens for foreigners with at least 500,000 baht bank deposits

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Monday allowed six groups of foreigners back into Thailand and approved organizing the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour in Thailand next year.







Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman said the six groups include foreign athletes who will participate in the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup “Tour of Thailand 2020” international cycling race in October.

The route of this international cycling event will pass Samut Songkram, Phetchaburi, Ranong and Surat Thani. Participating cyclists will be quarantined at the Rattanakosin Hotel.

Other groups are Thai Airways pilots and cabin crew on the flights, carrying foreign athletes to Thailand, and holders of non-immigrant types of visa, long-stay tourist visa.

Holders of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Card from low-risk countries are also allowed to return to Thailand.









Foreigners, who seek short-term and long-term visits are required to provide copies of bank statements, showing deposits over the past six months of not less than 500,000 baht, or the equivalent.

The CCSA also approved the proposal by the Badminton Association of Thailand to organize the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour in Thailand in January next year.

The competition must be held under strict disease control measures, he added. (TNA)







