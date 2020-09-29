Zoos in Thailand to fully reopen on Oct 1

The Zoological Park Organization will open its affiliated zoos nationwide on October 1, under the sanitary safety standards for tourists.







The Zoological Park Organization has called on visitors to follow the “Zoo New Normal” guidelines and has limited the number of visitors, due to the COVID-19 situation, since June 15. However, due to the country’s success in containing COVID-19 and the high tourist demand, six zoos nationwide, operated by the Zoological Park Organization, will fully reopen from October 1 under the sanitary safety standard for tourists.

There is a cleaning system, to prevent the spread of the disease among staff members and tourists. There is only one gate and an area for registration is provided. The number of visitors to the zoo is limited each day

On a daily basis, Khao Kheow Open Zoo will allow 3,000 visitors, Chiang Mai Zoo will allow 2,500 visitors, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo 3,000 visitors, KhonKaen Zoo 3,000 visitors, Songkhla Zoo 2,000 visitors, and Ubon Ratchathani Zoo will allow 2,000 visitors. Tickets can be booked online on eventpop.me or directly with the zoos. (NNT)









