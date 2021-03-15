Thailand reopens 30 more train services coinciding with upcoming Songkran festival

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is opening 30 additional train routes from March 13 in accordance with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown measures.



SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration has permitted interprovincial travel in many areas, the SRT anticipates that more people would want to travel, especially during the upcoming Songkran festival.







The 30 new train routes include 14 Southern lines, 6 Northern lines, and 10 Northeastern line, as well as 3 Holiday trains.













