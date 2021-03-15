Maximum speed set at 120 km/hr on Thailand’s Asian Highway

People travelling on the Asian Highway along the Bangpa-in-Ang Thong road section will be among the first for driving at a maximum speed of 120 kilometres per hour.



Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the maximum speed limit for this particular section of the highway was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.







It said that private car drivers using the outermost lane of the highway will soon be required to drive at no less than 100 kilometres per hour but no more than 120km/h. The speed must be maintained unless the lane is hindered, hampered by poor visibility or obstructed.













